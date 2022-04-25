 | Tue, Apr 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Blasts hit ministry in region of Moldova, next to Ukraine

Russia bases about 1,500 troops there nominally as peacekeepers, but concerns are high that the forces could be used to invade Ukraine.

By

World News

April 25, 2022 - 2:58 PM

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Police in the Moldovan separatist region of Transnistria say several explosions believed to be caused by rocket-propelled grenades hit the Ministry of State Security on Monday.

No injuries were immediately reported. The Interior Ministry said in a Facebook post that some of the building’s windows were broken and that smoke was coming from the structure.

Transnistria, a strip of land with about 470,000 people between Moldova and Ukraine, has been under the control of separatist authorities since a 1992 war with Moldova.

Related
February 22, 2022
February 18, 2022
February 15, 2022
January 21, 2022
Most Popular