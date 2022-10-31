 | Tue, Nov 01, 2022
Brazil’s Lula to reclaim presidency

Leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will return as Brazil's president as voters rejected far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Just over two million votes separated the two candidates in the tightest race since the government returned to democracy in 1985.

October 31, 2022 - 3:45 PM

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's president from 2003 to 2011, recently floated the possibility of a new candidacy. (Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images/TNS)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a bitter presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics.

Da Silva received 50.9% of the vote and Bolsonaro 49.1%, according to the country’s election authority. Yet the morning after the results came in — and congratulations had poured in from world leaders — Bolsonaro still had yet to publicly concede or react in any way, even as truckers blockaded some roads across the country in protest.

Bolsonaro’s campaign had made repeated — unproven — claims of possible electoral manipulation before the vote, raising fears that, if he lost, he would not accept defeat and try to challenge the results.

