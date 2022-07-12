 | Tue, Jul 12, 2022
Germany amps up green energy

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the war was another reason for Europe’s biggest economy to double down on its efforts to expand the use of renewable energy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as France's President Emmanuel Macron taps him on the back on June 16, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images/TNS)

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers approved a major package of reforms aimed at boosting the production of renewable power, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that the country has for too long relied on energy supplies from Russia.

The government unveiled its 600-page “Easter package” in April, less than two months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine escalated the simmering energy crisis between Moscow and western European neighbors, many of which were buyers of Russian fossil fuels.

Germany has sharply reduced its energy imports from Russia in recent months. The government aims to end the purchase of Russian coal and oil this year, and of natural gas by 2024.

