 | Wed, May 19, 2021
Menu Search Log in

India sets global record for daily virus deaths

India reported more coronavirus deaths in a single day, 4,529, than any other country at any time during the pandemic.

By

World News

May 19, 2021 - 8:59 AM

People wait in line to receive the dose of the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a health care center in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

NEW DELHI (AP) — India today reported more coronavirus deaths in a single day than any other country at any time during the pandemic, while infections continued to spread through vast rural areas with weak health systems.

The Health Ministry reported a record 4,529 deaths in the past 24 hours, driving India’s confirmed fatalities to 283,248. It also reported 267,334 new infections, as daily cases remained below 300,000 for the third consecutive day. The numbers are almost certainly undercounts.

The previous record for most daily deaths from the coronavirus was set on Jan. 12 in the United States, when 4,475 people died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Related
January 2, 2021
September 30, 2020
June 29, 2020
May 28, 2020
Most Popular