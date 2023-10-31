 | Tue, Oct 31, 2023
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza as Netanyahu rejects calls for cease-fire

The death toll among Palestinians passed 8,300, mostly women and children

World News

October 31, 2023 - 4:05 PM

Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City, Monday, Oct. 30. AP PHOTO/ABED KHALED

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli ground forces pushed deeper into Gaza on Monday, advancing in tanks and other armored vehicles on the territory’s main city and freeing a soldier held captive by Hamas militants. The Israeli prime minister rejected calls for a cease-fire as airstrikes landed near hospitals where thousands of Palestinians are sheltering beside the wounded.

The military said a soldier captured during Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 incursion was rescued in Gaza — the first rescue since the weekslong war began. Military officials provided few details but said in a statement that Pvt. Ori Megidish, 19, was “doing well” and had met with her family.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed her home, saying the “achievement” by Israel’s security forces “illustrates our commitment to free all the hostages.”

