 | Mon, Sep 11, 2023
Morocco struggles to dig out of devastating quake

Hopes of finding additional survivors of a massive earthquake have dimmed since Friday's temblor flattened homes and building. The quake has been blamed for nearly 2,700 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

By

World News

September 11, 2023 - 2:01 PM

A survivor of the deadly 6.8-magnitude September 8 earthquake cries as she sits on the rubble of her damaged house, in the mountain village of Moulay Brahim in al-Haouz province in central Morocco on Sept. 10, 2023. Using heavy equipment and even their bare hands, rescuers in Morocco on September 10 stepped up efforts to find survivors of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and flattened villages. Photo by Philippe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

TAFEGHAGHTE, Morocco (AP) — The toll of the massive earthquake that devastated Morocco could be seen Monday in dozens of remote villages such as Tafeghaghte, where more than half of the 160 inhabitants are thought to have died.

With most of the community flattened, survivors worked to clear debris, recover the dead and steer the living away from buildings teetering on the edge of collapse from aftershocks.

The villagers toiled in a scene of horror: The air was filled with the stench of dead cattle. Other animals remained trapped in debris. Bloody bandages were strewn around the streets. Although the community has received food and water, it needs much more.

