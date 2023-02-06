 | Mon, Feb 06, 2023
Norway to offer up military aid to Ukraine

Norway's leaders are putting plans in motion to donate more than $7 billion to Ukraine over the next five years in the form of military and humanitarian assistance. The aid package will be put to a vote in parliament.

A Ukrainian serviceman reacts on an infantry combat vehicle (BMP-2) In Bakhmut on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Oil-rich Norway is looking to donate $7.3 billion to Kyiv as part of a five-year support package that would make the Scandinavian country one of the world’s biggest donors to war-torn Ukraine, the Norwegian government said Monday.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the money would be split evenly between military and humanitarian assistance over five years, broken down to $1.5 billion annually. The proposed aid package will be put to a vote in parliament.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that overall, the European Union’s economic, humanitarian and military support for Ukraine now amounts to almost $54 billion. Earlier this month, the EU said it would unveil its 10th package of sanctions against Russia on the Feb. 24 anniversary of the war. It will target technology used by Russia’s war machine, among other things.

