 | Tue, Oct 03, 2023
Official: India tells Canada to remove two-thirds of its diplomats in the country

India has reportedly told Canada to remove more than 40 of its 62 diplomats in the country, after Canada has said the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh leader in Vancouver.

October 3, 2023 - 3:18 PM

People deface a placard depicting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi during a Sikh rally outside the Indian consulate in Toronto to raise awareness for the Indian government's alleged involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia on Sept. 25. Photo by Cole Burston/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

TORONTO (AP) — India has told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official familiar with the matter said Tuesday, ramping up a confrontation between the two countries over Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver.

The official, who confirmed an earlier report from the Financial Times, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment, but ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had previously called for a reduction in Canadian diplomats in India, saying they outnumbered India’s staffing in Canada.

