Ontario declares state of emergency over blockade

Ontario's premier declares a state of emergency and said he will enact laws to crack down on those taking part in a truck blockade at the U.S. border

February 11, 2022 - 3:30 PM

Protestors and supporters walk with flags as they attend a blockade at the foot of the Ambassador Bridge, sealing off the flow of commercial traffic over the bridge into Canada from Detroit, on Feb. 10, 2022, in Windsor, Canada. As a convoy of truckers and supporters continues to occupy Ottawa's downtown, blockades and convoys have popped up around the country in support of the protest against Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers. Photo by (Cole Burston/Getty Images/TNS)

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario’s premier declared a state of emergency Friday in reaction to the truck blockades in Ottawa and at the U.S. border and said he will enact laws to crack down on those who interfere with the free flow of goods and people.

Since Monday, scores of drivers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions and venting their rage against liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have bottled up the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the auto industry on both sides of the border. Hundreds more truckers have paralyzed downtown Ottawa over the past two weeks.

Premier Doug Ford said he will convene the provincial cabinet on Saturday to enact orders that make it “crystal clear” it is illegal to block critical infrastructure.

