‘Oppenheimer’ finally premieres in Japan

"Oppenheimer" finally premiered in Japan, where two cities were obliterated 79 years ago by the nuclear weapons invented by the American scientists who was the subject of the film.

March 29, 2024 - 3:21 PM

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film “Oppenheimer.” The award-winning movie, however, failed to address the “Downwinders,” those harmed by the hundreds of nuclear tests conducted by the U.S. government as well as the government’s character assassination of Oppenheimer for advocating for nuclear disarmament. (Universal Pictures/TNS)

TOKYO (AP) — “Oppenheimer” finally premiered Friday in the nation where two cities were obliterated 79 years ago by the nuclear weapons invented by the American scientist who was the subject of the Oscar-winning film. Japanese filmgoers’ reactions understandably were mixed and highly emotional.

Toshiyuki Mimaki, who survived the bombing of Hiroshima when he was 3, said he has been fascinated by the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, often called “the father of the atomic bomb” for leading the Manhattan Project.

“What were the Japanese thinking, carrying out the attack on Pearl Harbor, starting a war they could never hope to win,” he said, sadness in his voice, in a telephone interview with The Associated Press.

