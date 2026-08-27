Regional powers seek off-ramp from Iran war, and other Middle East developments

Qatar and other regional powers sought an off-ramp from the war with Iran on Thursday as another tanker attack was reported in the Strait of Hormuz, and the Iranian government dismissed the Trump administration’s latest sanctions.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Israel continued its attacks on Gaza and Lebanon even as the country’s strikes on Gaza drew a sharp rebuke from the top diplomat overseeing the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in the territory.

Diplomatic efforts by Qatar and Pakistan

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was in Tehran on Thursday as part of Qatar’s efforts to resolve the conflict between the United States and Iran.

Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a post on X that Al Thani’s meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi included talks on “the efforts being made to reduce escalation,” as well as a proposed plan between Iran and Oman to allow ships safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and clear the vital commercial waterway of dangerous mines.

Al Thani’s office said the prime minister emphasized the “necessity of respecting the sovereignty of neighboring countries and the freedom of navigation” on the strait. He also met Thursday with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and its parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.

Pakistan said Thursday that it was also continuing diplomatic efforts to help resolve the crisis. Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Tehran recently with the aim of reviving the June memorandum of understanding to reopen the strait, the country’s foreign ministry said.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Al Jazeera on Wednesday that he has “no time schedule” to wrap up the conflict that will reach the six-month mark on Friday.

Oil tanker attacked in Strait of Hormuz

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization said Thursday that it had received a report of an oil tanker hit in the Strait of Hormuz.

The monitoring agency, run by the British military, said that local authorities reported that the vessel was hit by an unknown projectile on Tuesday in the waters between Oman and Iran, causing it to catch fire.

The crew was reported to be safe and there have been no reports of environmental damage, the UKMTO said.

Oil continues to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, albeit well below prewar levels, shipping analysts say.

Ship traffic through the vital waterway increased last week compared to the prior week, with the number of oil and gas carriers up 50%, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

The U.S. government has claimed that up to 9 million barrels a day are flowing through the strait “over short time periods,” but commodities analysts at ING bank cautioned that the figure “seems aggressive.”

Other ship-tracking estimates suggest it’s closer to 2 to 6 million barrels per day, ING said. Before the war, some 15 million barrels per day passed the strait.

Iran’s foreign ministry criticizes US sanctions

Esmail Baghaei, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, wrote late Wednesday in a social media post that the U.S. had made a coalition with Bahrain, calling it a country with “virtually no meaningful economic exchange with Iran.”

In another social media post on Wednesday, Iran’s top negotiator and parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf thanked China for rejecting the U.S. “economic D-Day” policies against Iran.