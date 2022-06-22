 | Wed, Jun 22, 2022
Ukraine expects EU support for candidacy to join bloc

Ukraine’s membership bid is the top order of business for EU leaders meeting in Brussels.

June 22, 2022 - 2:44 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen make statements following their talks in Kyiv on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian official overseeing the country’s push to join the European Union said Wednesday that she’s “100%” certain all 27 EU nations will approve Ukraine’s EU candidacy during a summit this week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed similar optimism, calling it a “crucial moment” for Ukraine. Ukraine’s membership bid is the top order of business for EU leaders meeting in Brussels.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said the decision could come as soon as Thursday, when the leaders’ summit starts.

