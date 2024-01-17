 | Wed, Jan 17, 2024
Menu Search Log in

US pledges new sanctions over Houthi attacks

The United States put Yemen's Houthis rebels back on its list of global terrorists and added new sanctions on top of military strikes.

By

World News

January 17, 2024 - 1:58 PM

Houthi fighters and tribesmen stage a rally against the U.S. and the U.K. strikes on Houthi-run military sites near Sanaa, Yemen, on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Photo by Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Wednesday put Yemen’s Houthis rebels back on its list of specially designated global terrorists, piling financial sanctions on top of American military strikes in the Biden administration’s latest attempt to stop the militants’ attacks on global shipping.

Officials said they would design the financial penalties to minimize harm to Yemen’s 32 million people, who are among the world’s poorest and hungriest after years of war between the Iran-backed Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition.

But aid officials expressed concern. The decision would only add “another level of uncertainty and threat for Yemenis still caught in one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises,” Oxfam America associate director Scott Paul said.

Related
January 15, 2024
January 12, 2024
December 28, 2023
May 14, 2019
Most Popular