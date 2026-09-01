 | Tue, Sep 01, 2026
Menu Search Log in

US strikes Iranian targets after hostilities resume

Hostilities flared once again in the Middle East as the U.S. military struck back against Iran. The intermittent war has lasted more than six months.

By

World News

September 1, 2026 - 2:13 PM

A commuter walks past a wall mural along the street in Tehran on Aug. 31 2026. Iran attacked US military targets in the Middle East on Aug. 31 in retaliation for American strikes on an island in the Strait of Hormuz, the first exchange of fire for a month in a war that has engulfed the region. Six months into the conflict, the two sides remain at an impasse, with Iran keeping the strategic strait shut and Washington persisting with a naval counter-blockade of Iran. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military hit targets in Iran on Tuesday after it said Tehran tried to attack commercial ships and American forces in the Middle East, as hostilities flare once again in an intermittent war that has lasted more than six months.

The U.S. strikes, and others on Sunday, abruptly ended a month without military action and threatens to fully reprise a conflict that has spiked global oil prices and posed political problems for Republicans in November’s midterm congressional elections. The renewed fighting comes after President Donald Trump appeared to…

Related
July 29, 2026
July 20, 2026
July 8, 2026
June 8, 2026
Most Popular