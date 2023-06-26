 | Mon, Jun 26, 2023
Wagner leader issues defiant statement

The leader of the Wagner mercenary group released an audio statement as uncertainty continues to swirl about his fate, the future of senior Russian military leaders, the impact of the war in Ukraine and the political future of President Vladimir Putin.

June 26, 2023 - 1:45 PM

Members of the Wagner group look from a military vehicle with the word "Brother" written on it, in Rostov-on-Don, June 24, 2023. Photo by (Roman Romokhov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The leader of the Wagner mercenary group defended his short-lived insurrection in a boastful audio statement Monday, but uncertainty still swirled about his fate, as well as that of senior Russian military leaders, the impact on the war in Ukraine, and even the political future of President Vladimir Putin.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since the uprising that demanded his ouster, in a video aimed at projecting a sense of order after the country’s most serious political crisis in decades.

In an 11-minute audio statement, Yevgeny Prigozhin said he acted “to prevent the destruction of the Wagner private military company” and said he acted in response to an attack on a Wagner camp that killed some 30 of his fighters.

