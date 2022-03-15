Zelenskyy appeals for help from Canada in emotional speech

TORONTO (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Canadians Tuesday to imagine bombs landing in their communities as he urged the Canadian Parliament and government to exert greater economic and military pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and lawmakers for help to enact a no-fly zone over the Ukraine.

“Justin, can you imagine you and your children hearing all these severe explosions, the bombing of the airport, the bombing of the Ottawa airport?” Zelenskyy said. “Cruise missiles are falling down and your children are asking you ‘What happened?’”