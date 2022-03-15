 | Tue, Mar 15, 2022
Zelenskyy appeals for help from Canada in emotional speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Canadians and their government to exert greater economic and military pressure on Russia.

By

World News

March 15, 2022 - 3:57 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with his counterparts from Lithuania and Poland following their talks in Kyiv on Feb. 23, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

TORONTO (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Canadians Tuesday to imagine bombs landing in their communities as he urged the Canadian Parliament and government to exert greater economic and military pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and lawmakers for help to enact a no-fly zone over the Ukraine.

“Justin, can you imagine you and your children hearing all these severe explosions, the bombing of the airport, the bombing of the Ottawa airport?” Zelenskyy said. “Cruise missiles are falling down and your children are asking you ‘What happened?’”

