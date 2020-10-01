WSU’s airplane crash evokes moving memories after 50 years

SILVER PLUME, Colo. (AP) — In a small clearing on Mount Trelease, a faded and tattered yellow shirt rests among twisted shards of metal.
Emblazoned across the front: Wichita State.
A heavy reminder of what took place 50 years ago in this section of the Colorado Rocky Mountains where memorials and tributes dot the scarred landscape.
