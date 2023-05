More than 80 years after his death in the Philippines, the body of Staff Sgt. David Emory Holeman is coming home.

Staff Sgt. David Emory Holeman Courtesy photo

Though Holeman has no connection to Independence, he will be afforded full military honors at his funeral in Independence on Saturday, June 2, at Mount Hope Cemetery, honoring the wishes of his family.

Holeman will rest beside the grave of his father, Albert Holeman, who died in 1957.