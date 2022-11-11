 | Fri, Nov 11, 2022
Remains of LaHarpe World War II POW identified

David E. Holeman, 39, LaHarpe, died as a prisoner of war during World War II in the Philippines. His remains were identified earlier this year.

November 11, 2022 - 10:14 AM

David E. Holeman, who grew up in LaHarpe, was killed as a prisoner of war during World War II in the Philippines. His remains were identified in August, more than 80 years after his death.

WASHINGTON — David E. Holeman, who was 39 when he was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, has finally been accounted for more than 80 years after his death.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday that Holeman’s remains had been identified earlier this year.

Holeman, of LaHarpe, was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Force. In late 1941, Holeman was a member of the 17th Pursuit Squadron when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December.

