Remains of LaHarpe World War II POW identified

WASHINGTON — David E. Holeman, who was 39 when he was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, has finally been accounted for more than 80 years after his death.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday that Holeman’s remains had been identified earlier this year.

Holeman, of LaHarpe, was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Force. In late 1941, Holeman was a member of the 17th Pursuit Squadron when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December.