Alice Hall

Iola native Alice M. Hall, sister of Iolan Delbert Nelson, died on Aug. 2, 2026, at her home.
She was born Feb. 14, 1947, in Iola, to Earl and Gladys (Stanzel) Nelson.
On Dec. 20, 1969, she married Jerry Hall, in her hometown of Iola.
He survives, as do daughters Nicole and Angela.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Iola Recreation Building’s Little Theater at Riverside Park.
A Funeral Service was held Aug. 8 at Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur, Ind.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Decatur, Indiana, or Alexander’s Education Fund, in honor of her legacy and love for her family.
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