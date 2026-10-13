Amaryllis L. “Amy” Specht, 97, of Piqua, died at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
Amy was born Oct. 9, 1929, in Iola, the only child of Clifford and Mabel (Stout) Geer.
On Dec. 22, 1951, she married Archie E. Specht at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Piqua.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie, in 2015; her son, Michael F. Specht, in 1974; and her daughter, Nancie L. Wilson, in 2006.
She is survived by her children, Brian (Sarah) Specht, Michelle (Tim) DiLisio, Lisa (Dave) Fontaine and Carla (Tom) Mueller.
A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola, followed by a visitation from 6:30 to 8 in the St. John Parish Hall.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Martin’s Oratory, Piqua. Burial will follow in St. Martin’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Martin’s Cemetery, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
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