Austin Gott

Austin Lawrence Gott, 26, died Thursday, May 27, in Iola. He was born June 30, 1994, in Chanute.
He served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sandra and Jamie Mosbrucker, of St. Joseph, Mo.; three siblings, Clinton Gott and Wendy, of Joplin, Mo.; Melissa Mccann, of Iola; and Kristen Jones and David, of Lawrence.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Gott, grandfather, Robert Scantlin, grandmother, Juanita Dunlap
Inurnment with military honors will be at 10 a.m., on Friday at the Leavenworth National Cemetery.