Betty Stoll

Betty Belle (Berry) Stoll, 94, of Humboldt, passed away on Aug. 22, 2023 at Medicalodges Iola.
She was born Feb. 13, 1929, on the banks of the Marais Des Cygne River in Bates County, Missouri. She was the first of four children born to Beuford Lewis and Mary Opal (Boling) Berry.
Betty Belle attended grade school at Nyhart School all of her eight years of formal education, walking to school each day — rain, shine or snow. She had only three teachers in these eight years.
From 1950 to 1955, she was a surgery aide at the old Bates County Memorial Hospital in Butler, Missouri. While living in Butler, she met Marion Lee Stoll. They were married in Butler on March 10, 1956. Marion was a Lutheran and Betty a member of the Christian Church; however, they were married by a Methodist minister.
The first of their three daughters, Norma Jean, was born at Bates County Memorial Hospital on March 14, 1957. Betty and Marion remained in Missouri only a short time after her birth and then moved to Allen County, Kansas, in the summer of 1957, where they spent the remainder of their lives.
After moving to Kansas, two more daughters were born at Allen County Hospital in Iola. Paula Sue was born on March 11, 1959, and Carol Lee was born on March 8, 1961. The girls all attended school in Humboldt.
Betty was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Humboldt, a charter member of the church’s Mission of Love, and active in the Lutheran Guild and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She was also a member of the Cottage Grove Ladies Aid, Groves Extension Unit, Democratic Ladies Club, and the Cofachique Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a charter member and past president of the Sunflower Quilt Guild, and a committeewoman for Salem Township.
In 1974, she began working again as a nurse aide at Allen County Hospital in Iola and worked there for more than 30 years, ending her career there as a dietary aide. She enjoyed traveling, garage sales, photography, flowers, birds, country western music, quilting, and handiwork of many types.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Marion; her parents; two brothers, Edward Berry and Bob Berry; a son-in-law, David Middendorf; and a grandson, Israel Calvert.
She is survived by her three daughters, Norma Middendorf of Humboldt; Paula Calvert of Winchester, Kentucky; and Carol Stoll of Humboldt; one sister, Sally Olive of Butler, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Ione Berry of Butler; five grandchildren, Eric Middendorf, Adam Middendorf, Cari Cusick, Jesse Calvert and Hope Calvert; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt. Cremation will take place under the direction of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. She will be laid to rest next to Marion at a later date in Taborville, Missouri.
Memorials may be made to Mission of Love at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and may be left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement