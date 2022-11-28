William “Bill” Brecheisen Sr., age 100, of Welda, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Iola.
Bill was born on Sept. 9, 1922, in Welda, to William Charles Brecheisen and Agnes (Livingston) Brecheisen. He grew up in Welda, graduating from Welda High School with the class of 1939.
Bill entered the U.S. Army on Nov. 22, 1942. He was a WWII veteran, serving in Africa and Europe, and was wounded in Sicily. Bill was a decorated veteran, receiving two Purple Heart Medals, the Bronze Star Medal, the Distinguished Unit Badge, the Meritorious Service Medal, the medal of the France Libe’re’e, and the prestigious French Croix de Guerre with Palm for the Battle of the Colmar Pocket. In 2017, France sent Consul General Lacroix to award Bill the French Legion of Honor. Bill served a total of 39 years and 304 days of combined service to the U.S. Army and the Kansas Army National Guard, retiring at the rank of Major.
Bill was united in marriage to Edith Lucille Serene on May 18, 1946, in Welda. Their union was blessed with four children, Royanne, Rosalyn, William Roy Jr., and Raymond. Lucille preceded Bill in death on Jan. 16, 1973.
On March 30, 1975, Bill married Eva Marie Womelsdorf in Welda; she preceded him in death on March 26, 2013.
After returning from WWII, Bill farmed until 1956 when he began working for the Kansas Department of Transportation, as a construction engineer. After retiring from KDOT in 1997, Bill then worked as a consultant engineer for Cook, Flatt and Strobel for another eight years, finally retiring at age 83.
Bill participated in the banding of migratory birds for 63 years. He actively collaborated in field studies with the KU Natural History Museum and was actively involved in the Kansas Ornithological Society and the Kansas Biological Survey. In his “retirement” Bill increased his bird banding activity, building and maintaining over 536 bluebird nesting boxes throughout Anderson County, continuing until he was 97.
In his free time he enjoyed gardening, cutting wood, and teaching hunter safety education. Bill never worked in a job that gave him the title of “teacher” but he was a lifelong educator as he shared his knowledge with others.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Marie Gooden, Lawrence, Eva Mae, Lowell, Amelia Thurman, and Louis; son-in-law, Robert Hutson; adopted daughter, Brandi; stepdaughters, Gloria Martin and Debbie Womelsdorf; grandson, John W. Cobb; stepgrandson, Lee Hicks; and one great-grandson, James Rogers.
Bill is survived by his four children, Royanne Hutson of Muskogee, Okla., Rosalyn Kellstadt and husband, Kenny of Welda, W.R. Brecheisen and wife, Janet of Topeka, Raymond Brecheisen of Pittsburg; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Linda Womelsdorf of Iola, Shirley Cantrell and husband, Robert of Kansas City, Kan., and Dan Womelsdorf of Welda; several stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; and additional nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
Services for Bill will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service – Garnett with Pastor Bill Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in the Welda Cemetery. Bill’s family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service – Garnett. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Hunter Safety Education and left in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement