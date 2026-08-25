William Arthur “Bill” Shirley, 88, of Iola, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola. He was born Jan. 5, 1938, in Carrollton, Missouri, to Hugh K. Shirley and Thelma M. (Schall) Shirley.
Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 22 years. After retiring in January 1975, he joined his family in Humboldt, Kansas, and began his college studies at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, earning a teaching degree.
His teaching career spanned more than 22 years in the Iola school district, beginning with 8th grade American history at Iola Junior High School and later moving into administration, where he served as principal. He finished his career teaching college courses at Allen Community College.
Bill and Roberta (Morgan) Shirley were married Nov. 22, 1958, in Fort Benning, Georgia. After Bill’s military retirement, the family settled in Humboldt and then later moved to Iola. Bill loved teaching and getting to know his students over the years. He was deeply devoted to his community and was active in local politics, serving as a city commissioner and mayor for several years.
Bill was an avid supporter of the Iola Food Pantry and the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.
Bill loved to play golf and to travel with his friends, with a special fondness for the Bavaria region of Germany. He and Roberta “hosted” many trips to this beloved region, sharing their love of it with friends. In his later years, Bill enjoyed discovering the best local restaurants with friends and family, and he was a devoted supporter of cultural events in the area. Above all, Bill was a good friend to many.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Roberta; son, Michael (Scott) Shirley; and his son-in-law, Benny Gudmens.
He is survived by his children, Tim Shirley (Baldwin, Kansas), Susan Massey (Jon Sorenson) (Mount Vernon, Illinois), and Sara Moxley (Leavenworth, Kansas); grandchildren, Kayla Gorman (Brendan), Joshua Massey (Rachel), Morgan Moxley (Jackson Luff), Lydia Shirley (Pat Cullen), and Clarissa Shirley; great-grandchildren, Josie Cowan, Augustus Massey, Maximus Massey, and Winnie Gorman; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial to honor Bill’s life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. John Catholic Church, Iola. Inurnment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Iola Food Pantry or Bowlus Fine Arts Center, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
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