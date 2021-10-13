Carla I. Kosier, 49, Moran, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Mosaic Medical Center, St. Joseph, Mo.
She was born Jan. 4, 1972, in Garnett, the daughter of Owen and Carol (Thompson) Hunsperger.
Carla married Albert Olds in 1991. This union was blessed with three children. She then married Jimmy Kosier on May 3, 2013.
Carla had worked at Moran Manor and Allen County Hospital for many years as a cook. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her chickens! She had a heart of gold, and would always be there for people to help with what they needed and never knew a stranger. She was an avid collector of Betty Boop.
Carla was preceded in death by her father, Owen Hunsperger; son, Quincy Olds; grandparents, Wayne and Jean Thompson; two aunts, Edith Thompson and Nina Thompson; a great-nephew; and her first husband, Albert Olds.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Kosier; three children, Alexis Olds and Christopher Olds, both of Moran, and Nicholas Kosier of Grove, Okla.; six grandchildren, Xander Finch, Dale Goulding, Quincy Olds, Cassidy Kosier, Levi Kosier, and Luke Kosier; three siblings, Jean Carber and husband Moose of Dewitt, Iowa; Tom Nichol of Ottawa, and Charles Nichol of Moran; sisters-in-law, Margaret Goth and husband Jesse of Hiawatha, Cindy Ackerman of Goff and Alberta Tate and husband Joe of Pomona; brothers-in-law Cecil Olds of Holton and Alvie Olds of Wichita; 13 nieces and nephews; 31 great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great niece.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, Iola, with burial following in the Garnett Cemetery.
The family will greet friends at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Venue in Iola from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Contributions may be made to Carla Kosier Memorial Fund.
You may send condolences to www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
