Marie “Christine” Garrison, age 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at Shawnee Parc Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Overland Park, Kan.
Christine was born Dec. 19, 1933, on her family’s farm in Bayard, Kan., to Harry “Chris” Colgin and Anna “Marie” (Thohoff) Colgin. Christine was a lifelong farmer’s wife working side-by-side on the farm with her husband for their 68 years together. She also prepared taxes for H&R Block and ultimately retired from Walmart at 80 years old.
She was a wonderful caregiver to all her family and loved cooking for them at holidays or whenever they would stop by the farm for a visit. She also kept a luscious garden on their family farm where they lived for over 60 years.
Christine always enjoyed playing games with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always teaching them to earn victories and the value of winning and losing with grace. She also enjoyed attending local sports games where she could always be seen keeping her own statistics on her notepad.
Christine was united in marriage to Donald Garrison on Feb. 23, 1950, in Iola. During their 68 years together, Christine was a devoted wife and mother and always put the needs of her family first.
Survivors include sister, Emma Douglas of Marion; daughters, Elaine Lucas and husband Wally of Cocoa, Fla., Linda Small and husband Robert of Basehor; grandchildren, Sharon Lucas and husband Scott of Titusville, Fla., George Covey of Moran, Michael Thompson and wife Elizabeth of McLean, Va., and Jeffrey Thompson of Overland Park; as well as stepgrandchildren, Philip Lucas of Wichita, Pam Lucas of Iola, Cyndi Maley and husband Jason of LaHarpe, Brooklyn Wire and husband Jeremy of Chanute, and Britt and Erika Small of Prairie Village. Christine was blessed with great-grandchildren Kylee and Kaitlyn Thompson, Alex and Zane Lucas, Adalyn Covey, Eve and Charlie Thompson; and stepgreat-grandchildren Lexie and Colin Long, Lauren Lucas, Drake and Daxson Wire, and Dawson Small.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Garrison; son, Randy Garrison; and brothers, Clifford and William Colgin.
A visitation will be Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., and funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. Both will be held at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Mildred.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital and may be left with the funeral home.
