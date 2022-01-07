David Tidd

David Dewayne Tidd, age 58, Iola, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Labette Health, Parsons. David was born May 27, 1963, in Iola, Kansas, to Frank D. Tidd and Ina M. (Lake) Day.
David and Julie Tarum were married June 13, 1987. Julie passed away May 13, 2012. David and Laura Blank were married May 27, 2013, in Crown Point, Ind.
David graduated in 1981 from Yates Center High School. He enjoyed his first job at Self-Service Grocery in Iola, where he met Julie. David worked for the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier for 33 years, retiring in 2019. He maintained his farm that included cattle and hay production.
David loved studying and teaching the Bible and telling others about Jesus. His passion was farming, and he found particular interest in seeding fields in Allen County for the USDA Farm Service Agency. He enjoyed building his own home, gardening, singing hymns, attending church and Bible conferences, listening to the Trading Post, and reading the Farm Talk newspaper. David was known for keeping up with area farmers and was always willing to help them. In recent years he enjoyed traveling and spending time with family, especially grandchildren.
David is survived by his wife, Laura; father, Frank Tidd, Neosho Falls; mother, Ina Day, Iola; children, Joshua (Emily) Tidd, Lincoln, Neb.; Joel (Leslie) Tidd, San Diego, Calif.; Jason (fiancée, Kaitlyn) Tidd, Topeka; Jonathan Tidd, Manhattan; Jennifer Tidd, Iola; Jessica Tidd, Iola; Andrew (Suky) Blank, Crown Point, Ind.; Mark (Kaitlyn) Blank, Merrillville, Ind.; grandchildren, Ezekiel Tidd, Evangeline Tidd, Micah Tidd, Theo Blank; sister, Phyllis (Chad) DeVoe, Chanute; brother, Darin (Kristi) Tidd, Neosho Falls; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church, 801 N. Cottonwood, Iola. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorials to Iola First Baptist Church, Berean Bible Society, or Answers In Genesis, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement