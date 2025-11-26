Deana Foster

Deana Ruth (Rooster) Foster, 76, Iola, died Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, at St. Luke’s Hospital – Plaza, Kansas City, Mo. She was born Dec. 23, 1948, in Joplin, Mo., to Dean Michael and Marian (Hurlock) Michael.
Deana and Christopher Allen Foster were married in Iola.
He preceded her in death, as did a grandson, Raiden Colborn.
Deana is survived by her children, Kerri Colborn and Brett (Asia) Foster.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Make-A-Wish Foundation, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
