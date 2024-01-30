Margie Barnes

Margie Marie Barnes, age 97, of Iola, was called to rest on Jan. 25, 2024, at Medicalodge in Iola.
Margie was born on Sept. 13, 1926, in Howard, Kan. She was the middle of three children born to Charles and Alice (VanBuskirk) Diffey. Margie grew up in the Howard area, attending local schools until she met her husband, Stanford “Stan” White Pugh. They married, and were blessed with three children: Sandra, Stanford Jr., and Deborah. Stan Sr. passed away in 1968 and Margie moved to Independence. She later married Don Gilbert Johnson and his job transferred him to Iola. After his death in 1980, Margie decided to stay in Iola. She later married Ray Barnes, a lifelong Iola resident, on May 13, 1988.
Margie spent most of her life as a dedicated homemaker who loved her family dearly. She was an active Red Hat Lady, and enjoyed doing many types of crafts and was an avid John Wayne fan. She and Ray made several trips to Las Vegas where she loved to play the slots. When it came to cooking, Margie could do it all. She was especially known for her divinity, decorated cookies, and chicken and noodles. She made some of the most delicious chicken tetrazzini. It was so good, in fact, that her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren still use the same recipe.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Debbie Barnes; stepson, Mike Barnes; brother, John Wesley Diffey; and sister, Patty Ann Porter.
Margie was survived by her husband of 35 years, Ray Barnes; children, Sandra (John) Moore of Lawrence, Stanford (Cyndee) Pugh of Waverly, and son-in-law, Steve Barnes of Brooksville, Fla.; two nieces, Sylvia Diffey of Independence, and Linda Hamlin of Albuquerque, N.M.; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many other friends and relatives.
The family is planning a memorial service at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Bowlus Fine Arts Center and left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Services, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
