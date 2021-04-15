Dee Ann Paxton Schutte entered heaven’s rest on Friday, April 9, 2021, at her home in Minnetonka, Minn. She was born March 25, 1952, in Iola, to Dee and Janie Paxton.
Dee attended elementary school through high school in Iola, graduating with the Class of 1970. She was a gifted pianist and organist, and played at many local churches during her high school years. Her love of music continued throughout her lifetime to include learning to play the ukulele in recent years.
Dee eventually moved to Minnesota where she spent the last 33 years of her life. She was employed at several Chamber of Commerce offices and was an avid business woman. She had an amazing sense of adventure and loved to laugh and enjoy her family and friends. She also had friends in Minnesota that became family. She was well-thought of by her colleagues and friends in the Twin Cities.
Dee is survived by: sons, Dustin Stuart (Christine), Daren Stuart; step-daughter Amy Valasco (Todd) and step-son Dan Schutte (Alison); her mother Janie Paxton of Pittsburg; sisters Cathy Paxton Spangler and Susan Paxton Powers (George).
Dee had seven grandchildren who were the delight of her life: Christian Stuart, Payton Stuart, Hailee Stuart, Mason Stuart, Anna Valasco, Reid Valasco and Abbie Schutte. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who adored her and her keen sense of humor and laughter.
Dee was welcomed to heaven by her husband Marlin; father Dee; brother Jim Paxton; nephew Andrew Head; brother-in-law Steve Spangler; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
A celebration of life will be scheduled later this spring as Dee did not want a funeral. Her cremains will be interred at Highland Cemetery at that time.