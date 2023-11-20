Deloris Marie Hummel

Deloris “Dee” Marie Wells Hummel, age 90, died Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at Medicalodges of Iola.
She was born to Henry and Edna (Creviston) Wells on May 5, 1933, in Basset.
She married Chris Christenson in 1963; he preceded her in death. She married Delbert “Satch” Hummel on Feb. 18, 1977. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include children Mike Ledbetter of Pittsburg, Kimberly Jeffery of McCune, and Kindith Holman of Iola.
A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel. Family will greet friends prior to the service from 9 to 10. Inurnment will take place at Pioneer Cemetery, Cheney at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Harvest Baptist Church and can be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy. 54, Iola, Kansas, 66749.
