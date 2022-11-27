Deloris Zornes

Deloris M. Zornes, 89, of rural Bronson, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita.
She was born Feb. 9, 1933 in Moran, Kan., to Curtis F. Marlow and Mary V. Creel Marlow. She graduated from Moran High School in 1951.
On Nov. 5, 1952, she married C.W. “Dub” Zornes at Iola, Kan. She was a quality inspector at Gates Manufacturing, retiring in 1995.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 9, 2003.
She is survived by her son, Roger Zornes and wife, Diane, Topeka; daughter Maxine Regler and Royce, Buhler, and several grandchildren.
Visitation is Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy. 54, Iola. Services are at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy. 54, Iola.
