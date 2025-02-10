Robert Zornes

Robert Earl Zornes, 68, of Kansas City, Mo., went to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.
He was born Aug. 20, 1956, to Russell Roy and Jessie Lee (Adams) Zornes in Iola, Kan., where he grew up and graduated from Iola High School in 1974. Robert graduated from Evangel College with a bachelor’s in pipe organ performance and later received his master’s in counseling from Emporia State University.
On June 6, 1981, he was united in marriage to Susan Kay Rosenlieb. After their marriage they lived in Emporia, Kan. and in 1982 they moved to Kansas City where they made their home.
After moving to Kansas City, Robert was the Minister of Pastoral Care and Counseling for Northland Cathedral.
In 1985, he helped found The L.I.G.H.T. House with Kansas City Youth for Christ and then in 2002 he became the executive director for Mother’s Refuge in Independence, Mo.
During his time of ministry, more than 1,500 babies were saved from abortion, and he touched countless lives demonstrating God’s grace by providing a “hand up not a hand out.”
Robert was also a successful entrepreneur in sales. He loved teaching his sons business through J. B. Toys.
In his youth, he was proud to be a paper boy for The Iola Register.
Robert loved helping people, never met a stranger, and was a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, dad and papa.
He was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Jessie Zornes; his brother David Zornes; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Raymond and Edyth Rosenlieb; and brother-in-law Larry Rosenlieb.
He is survived by his wife Susan Zornes; sons Carl, Bobby and Josh; grandson Nathan Zornes and his wife Alona Zornes; siblings Donna Zornes, Bill (Patty) Zornes, Janice (Dave) Wing, Terry (Sandy) Zornes, Thomas Tracy Zornes; sister-in-law Cindy Zornes, and sister-in-law Kathy (Chuck) Weidner; many nieces and nephews, and all of the friends that became family.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 8 at Northland Cathedral, 101 NW 99th St., Kansas City, Mo, 64155.
