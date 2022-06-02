Dorothy Zornes

Dorothy M. Zornes, 91, who worked as a housekeeper at Allen County Hospital, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Webb City Health & Rehab in Webb City, Mo.
Dorothy was born on May 2, 1931, in Howard, to Alva and Beatrice (Fudge) Cloyd. On Aug. 8, 1959, Dorothy married Orval Dean Zornes.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Orval “Blackie” Zornes; and son, Stephen R. Zornes.
A graveside service to honor the life of Dorothy will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Fairview Cemetery in Mildred. Inurnment will follow.
Memorials are suggested to Iola Public Library and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement