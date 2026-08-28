Earl Carlson

Earl Dean Carlson, age 92, Elsmore, Kansas, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2026, at Moran Manor in Moran, Kansas.
He was born Oct. 3, 1933, on the family farm west of Elsmore, the son of Oscar Frank and Signild Marie (Nielson) Carlson. His parents were immigrants from Sweden. His father came to America in 1906 and later returned to Sweden, where he met and married Earl’s mother, Signild.
Earl was raised on the family farm alongside his seven siblings, Elsie, Edward, Esther, Evalyn, Ellen, Ernest and Elaine.
As a young boy, Earl helped plant and harvest broom corn, which was an important cash crop in the area at the time.
Earl attended the Old Elsmore Country School before continuing his education at Elsmore High School. After high school he served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 2, 1954 to Oct. 24, 1956. He then attended Neosho County Junior College.
In 1957, he and Myrna Beth Thompson-Munson were married. They later divorced.
Alongside farming, Earl worked for Chanute Manufacturing for 33 years. His work ethic was something that defined him. He believed in showing up, doing the job, and doing it right.
Earl was a member of Elsmore United Methodist Church, the Pittsburg Mirza Shrine, the Scottish Rite in Fort Scott, the Virginia Lodge No. 315 A. F. A. M. in Savonburg, the American Legion in Moran and the VFW Post in Chanute.
Earl is survived by his children, Marlene and husband Tom Braker, Lucinda Lonergan, Annette and husband Steve Kyser, Craig and wife Missy Carlson, Tammy and husband Ozzie Perez, and Tracy and husband Doug Altic; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren with another on the way, and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Elsmore United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Elsmore Cemetery with Masonic and military honors.
Visitation with the family will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Elsmore United Methodist Church or The Virginia Lodge No. 315 and may be left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.
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