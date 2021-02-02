Forrestt Simpson

Forrestt June “F.J.” Simpson, 87, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his home in Garden City. He was born June 19, 1933, in Colony, the son of Will Wesley “Bill” and Anona (Yates) Simpson.
Forrestt grew up on the family farm in Colony, where he attended school. During his junior year of high school, the family moved to LaHarpe, where he graduated from high school in 1951. Forrestt continued to work on the farm for a couple of years. He then served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. Forrestt then returned to LaHarpe where he worked as a truck driver for Contract Freighters, Inc. of America. He later worked in the oil fields for a short time. On Sept. 17, 1957, he married Darlene L. Gleue in Miami, Okla. They lived in Nevada, Mo., from 1957 to 1960 where Forrestt worked as a truck driver. They later moved to Garden City in 1960 and have lived in Garden City since. After moving to Garden City, Forrestt worked at Geier Electric for one year, then Laughlin Electric from 1961 to 1965. In 1965, Forrest started his own business, Simpson Electric. His brother Bill later joined him in the business and they changed the name to Simpson Brothers Electric. With Forrestt’s knowledge and skill with sheet metal work, they later grew the business to become Simpson Brothers Electric Heating and Airconditioning. Forrestt continued as owner and operator until his retirement in 2016. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Garden City and he loved to spend his time with his family and his work.
Survivors include his wife Darlene L. Simpson, of the home; two children, June and husband Ray Durand of Concordia, Mo., and Tammy and husband Roger Wheatley of Garden City; eight grandchildren, Amber, Jarryn, Jarryssa, Daniel, Jedadiah, Matthew, Jeramiah, and Jared; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Forrestt is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill Simpson and Karl Simpson; and a sister, Willena Boehm.
A memorial service was this afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Turning Point Church of the Nazarene in Garden City, with Leland Jackson officiating. The service may also be viewed on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. A private family interment will take place at a later date. There will be no calling hours. The family suggests memorials be given to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City. Condolences may also be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.