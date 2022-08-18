Frankie Tidd

Franklin “Frankie” Delano Tidd, 87, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan.
Frankie was born March 9, 1935, to Frank and Elizabeth (Diebolt) Tidd at their home in Neosho Falls. Frankie and Ina Lake were married on Sept. 25, 1957. They later divorced. He later married Marilyn Walker on Feb. 14, 1983. They later divorced.
Frankie was preceded in death by his son, David (Julie) Tidd.
Frankie is survived by his children, Darin (Kristi) Tidd; 15 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Cedarvale Cemetery in Neosho Falls. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Cedarvale Cemetery and may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
