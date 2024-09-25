Gerald Clay

Gerald E. Clay, age 89, of Iola, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola.
Gerald was born on Sept. 15, 1935, in LaHarpe, the son of William and Eula (Markley) Clay.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; sons, Larry (Amber) from Emporia, Kansas, and Chris (Kim), from Deerfield, Missouri; and one brother, Bill Clay. He was preceded in death by his son, David; and nine siblings.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. The funeral service will be Monday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m., in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. A private inurnment will take place at Highland Cemetery at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors Cancer Foundation and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
