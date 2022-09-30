Ivan Dale “Bubba” Goins, 63, of Colony, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at his home.
Dale was born on Sept. 1, 1959, in Garnett. He was the second of three children born to Ivan L. and Yvonne (Cleaver) Goins. Dale entered the U.S. Navy in 1976, and earned his GED while in the service. He was honorably discharged in 1980, and returned to the Colony area.
Dale married Paula Britain. Two children were born to their union, Ivan Paul and Lacy Nicole. They later divorced.
Dale had a sharp sense of humor and could make anyone laugh. He loved fishing and had a herd of barn cats he looked after and cared for devotedly.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Don and Edna (Morgan) Cleaver and paternal grandparents George and Sadie (Barber) Goins.
Dale is survived by his children, son, Paul Goins of Overland Park and daughter Lacy Goins of Lexington, S.C.; parents, Ivan and Yvonne Goins of Colony; sisters, Jeannie Jackson (husband Dan) of Bartlesville, Okla., and Lorena Goins of Colony; nephew, Zeb Jackson (wife Mandi) of College Station, Texas; niece, Danielle Bernal (husband, Mark) of Owasso, Okla.; and three great-nieces and two great-nephews.
There will be a memorial and celebration of life for Dale’s family and friends in the community room at City Hall in Colony on Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 2 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement