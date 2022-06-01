John Joseph (Jack) Knotts, Jr., age 90, of Eureka, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Midland Hospice, Topeka. He was born in Hollywood, Calif., on April 3, 1932, to John J. Knotts, Sr. and Esther (Dumond) Knotts.
He was married to Glenna Jean Oswald for 31 years.
He later married Cynthia J. (Ley) Ellsworth on Oct. 7, 1989, in Wichita. She survives.
Other survivors include daughters, Pamela Koeller of Wichita, Michelle Weatherbie of McPherson, Heather Silvara of Fort Scott, and Heidi Knotts of Wichita; step-sons, Scott Ellsworth of Ozawkie and Chris Ellsworth of Wichita.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John J. Knotts, Sr. and Esther (Dumond) Knotts; his brother, William D. Knotts; and sister, Vivian L. Sexton.
A visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday at Eureka United Methodist Church. Following the visitation, a funeral service with Masonic rites will be at 2 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Yates Center Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Eureka United Methodist Church, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS.
