James Colgin

James Wilbern Colgin, 54, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
He was born April 25,1966, to Wilbern and Delma in Iola.
James was a member of the First Baptist Church of Belle Plaine.
He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother, and son.
James loved being outdoors and spending time with his animals.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbern Colgin; and sister, Deloris Johnson.
James is survived by his daughter, Jenell Strack; grandchildren, Gage, Abbygail and Zarina; mother, Delma Nutz; siblings, Sandy (Cecil) Beaman, Betty (Wayne) Seeber; former wife and friend, Dora Lynch; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Belle Plaine 801 N. Logan, Belle Plaine, Kansas 67013 or the Sumner County Humane Society, 203 W Hillside Rd, Wellington, Kansas 67152. www.smithfamiymortuaries.com