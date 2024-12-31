Jerrell Smith

Jerrell L. Smith, aka “Biology Bob,” of Iola, Kan., passed away at his home Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.
Jerrell was born Jan. 28, 1938, in Athol, Kansas, to Elmer and Neva (Conley) Smith.
He attended college at Fort Hays before enlisting in the U.S. Army. While serving, he spent time at the Walter Reed Medical Center, in Washington, D.C., where he met B. Ellen Holt on a blind date. They were married on March 16, 1963. Jerrell and B. Ellen moved to Cottonwood Falls where he worked for the Fish and Game Department. They then moved to Emporia where Jerrell earned his master’s of education.
The couple moved to Iola where Jerrell taught biology, human anatomy, and zoology for 35 years at Iola High School.
Jerrell was preceded in death by his wife and siblings Wilbur Smith and Norma Conaway.
He is survived by daughters Wendy Derrick of Hewitt, Texas, and Cindy (Bradley) Schafer of El Dorado; nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.
A visitation for Jerrell will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) and may be left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
