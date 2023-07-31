Gerald Robert (Jerry) Utley, 79, of Iola, passed away July 25, 2023, at Medicalodges Fort Scott. Jerry was born Dec. 7, 1943, in Pipestone, Minn., to Marvin F. Utley and Florence H. (Lange) Utley.
Jerry attended school in Minnesota. He served his country in the United States Army. Jerry spent his entire life working as a mechanic. He was a member of the American Legion, and served twice as commander. Jerry was also a 30-plus year member of the Iola Elks Lodge.
Jerry enjoyed camping, especially in Arizona. He liked working on cars, fishing, and smoking on his grill. Jerry loved animals, especially his best buddy Chance. He loved being around people, playing cards, eating, and laughing with his infectious laugh.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, A.J. Johnson and Roy Wilson.
Jerry is survived by long-time companion, Janice Oberg, of the home; daughters, Amanda Keller, Chanute, and Yolanda (Troy) Habiger, Humboldt; son, Chad Utley, Chanute; Kenny (Stacey) Graham, Osage City; grandchildren, Amanda Graham, Pittsburg, Colton (Madeline) Graham, Tonganoxie; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; twin brother, Larry (Sharon) Utley, Iola; brothers, Steve (Shirley) Utley, LaHarpe, Dewey (Virginia) Utley, Piqua; sisters, Carol (Mel) Knutson, White, S.D., Judy Johnson, Gas; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Burial with military honors will follow in the Legion Section of Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
