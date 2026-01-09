Jo Ann Squire, 79, of Wichita, passed away at her home on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.
She was born Jo Ann Compston on June 16, 1946, in Leavenworth.
She attended schools briefly in Humboldt and later worked at Ross/Kustom Electronics in Chanute, Mid-Continent Bank in El Dorado and Exacta Aerospace in Wichita, retiring in 2017.
She married Loren Korte, with whom she had daughter Lisa (Davis Wrestler) and son Mike (Shannon) Korte. She later married Stanley Squire, raising son, Steven (Tanya) Squire, daughter Stephany Squire and stepson, Doug (Jennifer) Squire.
Jo’s family at the time of her passing had grown to a grand total of 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Helen Compston (Langworthy), her grandson, Andrew Squire, and great-granddaughter, Reagan Sampson.
Contributions may be made to The Shriners Children’s Hospital and/or The Gentiva Foundation.
Graveside services in Humboldt will be announced later.
