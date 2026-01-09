It Happens Hair opens on Iola’s square

Jorja Murcko just graduated from Fort Scott Community College’s cosmetology program in November 2025.

She’s already hit the ground running, opening It Happens Hair at 110 West Street. The Iola Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new business with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon.

Murcko, a 2022 graduate of Iola High School, completed the program in 10 months, working through the 1,500 hours of instruction and passing the state licensure exam. She expressed sincere appreciation for the Barbara and Herschel Perry Charitable Trust, which covered her tuition expenses.

It Happens Hair takes all kinds: women, men and children. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Murko accepts walk-ins as well. She’s focusing strictly on haircuts — no nails, waxing, or other services.

The new business’s name doesn’t come from a shrug of the shoulders after a bad hair day. Instead, the origin story lies in the country duo Sugarland’s 2008 song, “It Happens.” Murcko is ready to get started. “I’ve received a lot of community support,” she said.

Murcko can be reached at 620-365-3277.