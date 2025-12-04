Joan Munger

Joan L. Munger, age 89, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Heaven on the morning of Nov. 26, 2025.
Joan was born on June 7, 1936, in Iola, the daughter of Delbert Ray Thornbrugh and Willa Jane (Fouts) Thornbrugh. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Murl Munger, and together they shared 69 wonderful years. Murl preceded her in death in 2023.
Joan’s life was marked by unwavering kindness, a bright outlook, and deep devotion to her family. A proud patriot and military wife for 32 years, she traveled extensively with Murl during his service. While stationed at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., Joan served as president of the Officers’ Wives Club. Her faith was central to her life. She was an active member of First Christian Church in Iola, raising her children in a strong Christian home.
In her early years, Joan worked as a telephone operator in Lawrence. She enjoyed an active lifestyle and loved bowling, tennis, softball, and swimming. She also gave back to her community as a den leader for her son’s Boy Scouts pack. Joan later found great success as one of the nation’s first AMWAY distributors, where her hard work and positive spirit helped her excel.
Above all, Joan will be remembered as a loving, giving woman who never complained and always saw the good in every situation.
Joan is survived by her children: Deborah (Alan) Davison of Richland, Mo.; Vicky Munger Husler of Carlisle, Pa.; Terry (Duane) McCrum of St. Charles, Mo.; and Dee (Jennifer) Munger of Greenville, S.C. She was a cherished grandmother to David Davison, Amanda Ferguson, Angela Anderson, Heston Husler, Michael McCrum, Ryan McCrum, Rachel Munger and Matthew Munger, and stepgranddaughter Erica Smith. She was blessed with five great-grandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Murl; her son-in-law, Heston Husler; and her grandson, Heston James Husler.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
