Joe Sutherland

Joe Cortner Sutherland, 81, of Iola, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. Joe was born May 3, 1943 at St. John’s Hospital, Iola, to Charles L. Sutherland and Gladys V. (Cortner) Sutherland.
He graduated from Iola High School in 1961. He and Lynne Sutton were married July 7, 1974, in Iola.
Joe was a dairy farmer until 1995 when the cows were sold. He continued row crop farming with his brother, son, and nephew until his passing. Joe lived on the family farm for 64 years until the flood of 2007 caused him to move north of Iola.
He was a heart transplant recipient, having received his new heart on Aug. 16, 2003.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Jody (Richard) Parks; son, Chuck (Kristy) Sutherland; sisters, Charlene (George) Levans and Anne Divine; brother, Richard (Paula) Sutherland.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 7, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A memorial service is at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 8 at First Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Advertisement
Advertisement