Dec. 2, 1930-Jan. 23, 2022
Joseph Henry (Okie Joe) Elmenhorst, age 91, Moran, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at his residence. Joe was born Dec. 2, 1930, in El Reno, Okla., to Anton Elmenhorst and Mary Irene (Kappus) Elmenhorst.
Joe attended school in Oklahoma and graduated in 1949 from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in El Reno.
Joe and Edna Wittrock were married Nov. 18, 1953, in Okarche, Okla. Together they made their home in El Reno, where they were blessed with their four children. They moved to Moran in 1966 where they continued their life together raising their children on the family farm.
Farming was Joe’s hobby as well as his occupation. Joe loved to visit and talk, especially at the local sale barns and farm auctions. He never met a stranger. Joe loved spending time with his family.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Edna; parents; sisters, Margaret Williams, Millie Hess, Eileen Williams; brothers, Francis Elmenhorst, Gene Elmenhorst, George Elmenhorst, Bob Elmenhorst, Paul Elmenhorst, Carl Elmenhorst; and granddaughter, Nicole Sigg.
Joe is survived by children, Karen (Bob) Sager, Moran, Chris (Sherry) Elmenhorst, LaHarpe, Carla (Jim) Metcalfe, Chanute, Julie (Chris) Hammes, Edmond, Okla.; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brothers, Don Elmenhorst, El Reno, Jim Elmenhorst, Oktaha, Okla.; his beloved dog, Charlie; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John Catholic Church, Iola, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10. Burial will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Gas.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Altar Society, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
