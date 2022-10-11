Joyce Hudson

Joyce Elaine Hudson, 80, Humboldt, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Medicalodges of Iola.
She was born Aug. 15, 1942, in Kansas City, Kan., to Howard Elton Goodall and Bettye Elnora (Cole) Goodall.
Joyce and Richard Norman Hudson were married Sept. 30, 1960, in Kansas City, Mo. She was preceded in death by her husband, and son, Rick Hudson.
Joyce is survived by son, Ron (Laura) Hudson, Topeka; daughter-in-law, April Hudson, Humboldt; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
A visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at First Baptist Church, Humboldt, followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will be immediately after the memorial service in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to Humboldt First Baptist Church or to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
